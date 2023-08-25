HIGH POINT — A festival-style celebration Saturday afternoon at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church will mark the launch of a local foundation to recognize a girl who made a difference in the lives of others before she died at age 12.

The event to honor Callie Golden will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the church at 1225 Chestnut Drive, near the intersection with Westchester Drive. It is open to the general public.