HIGH POINT — A festival-style celebration Saturday afternoon at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church will mark the launch of a local foundation to recognize a girl who made a difference in the lives of others before she died at age 12.
The event to honor Callie Golden will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the church at 1225 Chestnut Drive, near the intersection with Westchester Drive. It is open to the general public.
Her parents, Nathan and Christy Golden of High Point, have established the Callie Golden Foundation.
Callie died April 18, 2021, from spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic disorder that starts in the central nervous system and affects all the muscles in the body. The degenerative nature of the disease means those with spinal muscular atrophy will experience a decline in muscle strength over time.
The Goldens say that the foundation will award grants to help more students who have disabilities participate in traditional classrooms. Her parents say their daughter cherished school and made friends in class because of accommodations such as medical equipment and adaptations to classroom buildings.
The festival will feature activities Callie enjoyed, such as cotton candy, popcorn, magic, bubbles, bracelet-making, ice cream and music. Guests also can visit a memory wall where they can write a few words about Callie.
