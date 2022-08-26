HIGH POINT — Rebekah McGee said she’s begun her tenure as president and CEO of Forward High Point trying to answer a question that’s fundamental to the organization.
“One thing I have found in my three weeks here is that they have never formally signified downtown,” she said. “Where is downtown?”
The answer has shifted over the years, with Truist Point stadium and the surrounding “catalyst” area now filling this role.
But being able to define a geographic boundary is critical for the primary downtown development agency in the city, and McGee and the Forward High Point board have a plan to address this.
Since its founding in 2016, Forward High Point’s goals have been broad: to bring more activity, jobs, offices, restaurants, housing and people downtown throughout the year, outside of High Point Market.
Just this week, the agency hired consultant Benchmark Planning of Charlotte to develop a strategic plan for the organization to further refine this.
“They’re going to really define our mission and our vision and what we should be working on,” McGee said. “So they’re going to come out with a vision and mission statement that will solidify what we do.”
She expects it will take about nine months to complete the strategic plan.
In the meantime, she wants to focus more on small businesses, which are typically the backbone of a traditional downtown.
“Another thing I’ve found is, City Hall, the key players in town — they know who Forward High Point is. The itty-bitty business owners have no idea,” she said.
McGee, 34, who started Aug. 1, brings this perspective to the job based on her prior experience leading downtown development for Lexington and Asheboro.
After working as a journalist for The Dispatch newspaper in Lexington, she worked for the Davidson County Economic Development Corp.
“I learned I prefer working with small businesses and locals rather than large corporations and manufacturers,” she said.
That led her to Uptown Lexington Inc., which she directed from 2014 to 2020, when she took the helm of Downtown Asheboro Inc.
Both organizations emphasize the Main Street America program, which offers services for their downtowns such as historic preservation, events and grant opportunities for businesses.
High Point can’t officially be a participant in the program through the state as Lexington and Asheboro are because its population is too large.
However, McGee said the city already follows the guidelines of the National Main Street Association, which emphasizes four pillars: organization, promotions, design and economic vitality.
“Most Main Street programs struggle with economic development, yet High Point has done well with that,” she said. “I am a big proponent of the program. I would love to bring this more as an equalized program. We’ve got some things we’ve got to do before that can happen.”
McGee is also getting acquainted with how Market showrooms dominate the downtown landscape, which she sees as an asset to build around.
“High Point by Design is trying to promote showrooms year-round. There's open buildings and open opportunities, and what I'd like to do is slowly infiltrate that” with non-Market uses like restaurants, she said.
As for events and promotions like the series of concerts and block parties next to the stadium Forward High Point sponsored last year, nothing is planned at this point.
“Since we're kind of figuring out our downtown, we’re not planning on doing those things this year. But in the future, we’ll likely do something,” McGee said, explaining that the goal of events should be not just to draw people to a given area but also to benefit businesses.
Under her predecessor, Ray Gibbs, who retired earlier this year, Forward High Point was heavily involved in real estate ventures, helping assemble property for the stadium and the development sites around it, as well as vacant lots for the proposed Main Street Station site.
In addition, an arm of Forward High Point owns Showplace West, a long-vacant former office building at S. Main Street and High Avenue that’s been under contract to CMC Development Group since May 2021.
The potential buyer, a development firm in New York, is still exploring the feasibility of “The Hive on Main Street,” a mix of commercial, office and residential uses for the property.
McGee said the project is moving forward, and the developer recently got another extension on its option to purchase.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.