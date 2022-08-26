HPTNWS-08-27-22 FORWARD.jpg

Rebekah McGee began as president and CEO of Forward High Point on Aug. 1, and one of her first orders of business will be facilitating a strategic plan that will define the downtown development organization's mission and provide guidance on priorities.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Rebekah McGee said she’s begun her tenure as president and CEO of Forward High Point trying to answer a question that’s fundamental to the organization.

“One thing I have found in my three weeks here is that they have never formally signified downtown,” she said. “Where is downtown?”

