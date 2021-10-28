HIGH POINT — A chain of gyms and fitness clubs based in Raleigh has opened in High Point.
O2 Fitness is now open at the Palladium shopping center at 4113 Brian Jordan Place and plans an open house and grand opening celebration Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will provide free access to the entire facility, including fitness classes and personal training workouts, as well as Halloween activities and food trucks.
The space features a 33,000-square-foot fitness club with three separate studios for studio fitness, indoor cycling and “mind-body classes,” as well as 4,000 square feet of functional training turf, physiotherapy, a kids club and personal training. It has locker rooms with steam, sauna, showers and lounges, and an area for free weights and various fitness machines.
O2 Fitness is open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
High Point is the 21st location for O2 Fitness.
