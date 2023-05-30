JAMESTOWN — Guilford Technical Community College will launch a high school cadet fire program this fall to help stem the increasing shortage of emergency service providers in Guilford County.

The high school cadet fire program is free and open to any rising senior at Southern, Ragsdale, Southeast or Andrews high schools with an interest in a career as a firefighter, GTCC said in a press release. The program will prepare students with the knowledge, skills and abilities needed to enter a full-time firefighter academy.

