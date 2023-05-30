JAMESTOWN — Guilford Technical Community College will launch a high school cadet fire program this fall to help stem the increasing shortage of emergency service providers in Guilford County.
The high school cadet fire program is free and open to any rising senior at Southern, Ragsdale, Southeast or Andrews high schools with an interest in a career as a firefighter, GTCC said in a press release. The program will prepare students with the knowledge, skills and abilities needed to enter a full-time firefighter academy.
Matt Thorpe, director of GTCC’s Fire Occupational Extension Program, will also serve as the instructor for the cadet fire program.
“GTCC has recognized the need and is committed to alleviating the recruitment and retention burden on Guilford County’s emergency services,” Thorpe said. “Because this public safety sector is crucial to the community’s infrastructure, safety, and well-being, this partnership between GTCC and the Guilford County Schools will provide a steady pipeline of qualified firefighters.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are currently 1,288 firefighter positions in the Greensboro-High Point region, which includes all of Guilford County. Conversations with local fire department representatives indicate that Guilford County desperately needs more firefighters to fill those positions, part of a national trend, the press release said.
Upon completion of the cadet program, students will have one 40-hour class remaining to obtain accredited firefighter certification.
The cadet program will help students understand the mental, physical and scheduling demands of firefighting, which will increase the chances of successful completion of a fire academy.
