GUILFORD COUNTY — Velocity 360 Fun Zone has opened quietly off of Piedmont Parkway to offer the first multi-attraction indoor family facility of its kind in the Piedmont Triad.
The facility features trampoline activities, a ninja obstacle course, a crash pad, dodgeball, jousting, basketball, a three-story indoor playground and a soft play area for toddlers.
Co-owner Amanda Williams described the wall-to-wall trampoline section as a hybrid of a Sky Zone and Safari Nation, but said a soon-to-be bar in the adult lounge will allow parents to enjoy beer or wine while they watch their children play.
Williams and co-owner Barry Siegal work together at BSC Holdings, which owns the apartment complex across Monument Trace. In 2019, a Realtor had proposed the idea of a family facility for the outparcel at 4435 Monument Trace and introduced Williams to Raina Gardner, who at that time managed Air Fun Trampoline Park in Greensboro.
“We know the area really well because obviously we do multifamily housing, and so we knew the household incomes and what would work for this concept,” Williams said. “I have kids who are young, so I know what kids like.”
Williams and Siegal brought knowledge about operations from a multifamily housing and commercial real estate perspective, while Gardner brought experience from a family recreation and amusement perspective.
“So it was a perfect harmony,” Williams said.
Gardner found Williams and Siegal shared her mission for the facility “to not just be a jump park but to be a positive influence in the people’s lives in this community.” Staff members are encouraged to play along with children and youth.
Williams, Siegal and Gardner started with the idea to attract both children and their parents. Siegal suggested they create a mezzanine area where parents can watch TV and play pool and other games while having an adult beverage as they watch their children play.
With Wi-Fi available throughout the facility, parents can bring their iPads or laptops to do work while their children play. Students also can use the facility for virtual learning if they bring their laptops.
Stressing the importance of safety, Gardner said the staff has been trained to prevent injuries and make sure the equipment is monitored constantly. Grip socks are required.
The staff also will be following the county’s COVID protocols, Gardner said.
“The good thing about us is our space, so we do have the opportunity to allow parents to socially distance their children,” Gardner said. “Even though they’re running and playing, we have enough space on every piece of equipment that they do not have to be right up against somebody.”
Williams said she hopes Velocity 360 Fun Zone will fill a local niche.
“We have offered a new experience that this area has never had,” Williams said. “We’ve given parents and kids somewhere to come play, where they feel safe and have a good time. We hope that we’ve given companies a place to do team-building activities. We hope that we’ve given the community something it really needed.”
cingram@hpenews.com
