HIGH POINT — A new event timed to the High Point Market will bring in about two dozen people to speak on issues related to being successful in the short-term rental market.
Sessions at the two-day Vacation Rental Design Summit, which is being produced by High Point by Design and the High Point Market Authority, will hone in on design as a differentiator in short-term rental success, the business of vacation rental design, the value designers bring to the table, and opportunities for designers in this market, said Jane Dagmi, the managing director of High Point by Design.
“Building out the content for the Summit has led us to so many extremely inspiring people doing incredible work,” she said. “Within our own design world, there are many designers deeply involved in vacation rental design and ownership, and we’ve also enticed experts from the … (short-term rental) industry to join us. There are a few people coming who have never experienced High Point Market before.”
Panel topics include creating a sense of place, vacation rental pain points and solutions, photography for rentals, and kitchen and bath design for rentals. The latter will be moderated by Pamela McNally, senior vice president of marketing and digital for the National Kitchen and Bath Association, who will also deliver a brief kitchen and bath trend report preceding the panel.
The summit will be held at The Loft at Congdon Yards on April 20-21, just before the April 22 opening of the spring High Point Market.
Registration is open to architecture and design professionals, hospitality groups, developers, property managers, real estate agents, developers, investors, industry and the media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.