HIGH POINT — A new event timed to the High Point Market will bring in about two dozen people to speak on issues related to being successful in the short-term rental market.

Sessions at the two-day Vacation Rental Design Summit, which is being produced by High Point by Design and the High Point Market Authority, will hone in on design as a differentiator in short-term rental success, the business of vacation rental design, the value designers bring to the table, and opportunities for designers in this market, said Jane Dagmi, the managing director of High Point by Design.

Trending Videos