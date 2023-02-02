HIGH POINT — Forward High Point is working through a strategic planning process that aims to define, once and for all, the city’s downtown boundaries.
The downtown development agency has been working on the project since new President and CEO Rebekah McGee began the job in August.
By the time the plan is completed this spring, it will not only establish the organization’s vision and goals for downtown but also the specific locations where it will focus its efforts.
“We hope to have a formalized area of downtown once this is finished,” McGee said. “Of course, that’s highly controversial. Some consider it Uptowne, or the catalyst area. But, by the end of this process, we will have it defined on the map.”
Forward High Point was formed by the city in 2016 to take the lead on assembling the land for Truist Point stadium and laying the groundwork for the surrounding catalyst district.
The organization is an independent nonprofit with its own board of directors, but most of its funding — $250,000 a year — comes from the city.
The strategic plan will guide Forward High Point’s transition into more of a traditional downtown organization, with a greater focus on events, branding and marketing.
Based on feedback gathered from surveys and interviews during the assessment phase of the strategic planning process, McGee said, a general consensus has emerged about what people want downtown.
“When the consultants asked what they want more of, or what they want Forward High Point to focus on, the top answer is more in the restaurant, retail and entertainment sector,” McGee said. “The ballpark has been an amazing, amazing asset to our area, and you can see the improvements and spinoffs from that. It’s growing out from the ballpark, and people just want more of that.”
The next phase will be a series of visioning workshops in March or April to present the results of the assessment to the community.
“We’re going to come forward with what we’ve worked on so far — possibly with some projects we hope to do in these areas — and how we hope to build off the catalyst project,” she said. “We’ll give the community sort of a starting point to tell us how this all sounds to them.”
McGee said the strategic plan is on track for adoption in May.
