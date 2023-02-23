HIGH POINT – High Point University is the first academic institution to partner with a dental support organization to gain an electronic health records system.

Pacific Dental Services, one of the nation’s leading dental support organizations, announced the partnership Tuesday. PDS will extend Epic, which it called the most widely used comprehensive electronic health records system in the United States, for use in HPU’s new Workman School of Dental Medicine and the dental practices that will be affiliated with the school.

