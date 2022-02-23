TRIAD — A new version of the COVID-19 variant that caused the winter peak of infections and hospitalizations has been detected in North Carolina, but officials say it’s not clear whether it will lead to another surge in cases.
What has been labeled the BA.2 subvariant is a slight mutation of omicron, the current dominant variant of the coronavirus, not a completely new variant. It’s believed to be more infectious and more resistant to immunity than the original omicron variant, according to research cited by the World Health Organization, the CDC and a recent laboratory study.
Some experts think it’s unlikely BA.2 will cause a massive nationwide spike, primarily because so many people have immunity from prior infections, vaccinations and booster shots.
CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week that “there is no evidence that the BA.2 lineage is more severe than the BA.1 lineage.”
The subvariant accounts for an estimated 3.9% all new infections nationally, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though the rate of infections appears to be doubling quickly.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.