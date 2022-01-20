HIGH POINT — Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist opened a new COVID-19 testing site in High Point on Thursday.
The site at Providence Place, 1701 Westchester Drive, Suite 850, will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through mid-February, the health system said in a press release. Signs at Providence Place will direct people to parking and the correct entrance.
PCR testing is available to anyone age 2 or older, with or without symptoms. Those who wish to be tested do not need to be Wake Forest Baptist patients.
Appointments are not required but are recommended and can be made by visiting https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 877-562-4850.
Any changes to the schedule due to inclement weather will be communicated to local media outlets and posted on Wake Forest Baptist social media channels.
