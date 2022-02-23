TRIAD — A panel of trial judges in Raleigh made additional changes to North Carolina’s congressional district maps Wednesday, declaring that the latest U.S. House redistricting performed by the General Assembly fails to meet standards of partisan fairness set recently by the state Supreme Court.
But the panel approved new maps for the state House and Senate.
Legislative Republicans said they would appeal the ruling over the congressional maps, with House Speaker Tim Moore calling it “nothing short of egregious.”
“The trial court’s decision to impose a map drawn by anyone other than the legislature is simply unconstitutional and an affront to every North Carolina voter whose representation would be determined by unelected, partisan activists,” Moore said.
The revised congressional map leaves the Guilford County part of High Point in a more compact 6th District covering all of Guilford and Rockingham counties and sections of Forsyth and Caswell counties. The map rejected by the court would have placed High Point in a district stretching all the way to Cabarrus County near Charlotte.
Still, the court-drawn map isn’t as compact as the current 6th District served by freshman Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning, which covers all of Guilford County and southeastern Forsyth County.
Maps are being redrawn to account for shifts in population recorded by the 2020 census.
All of Davidson County in the new map is in a redrawn 8th District that stretches south through the Piedmont to counties on the South Carolina border. The district also covers all or parts of Rowan, Cabarrus, Stanly, Montgomery, Union, Anson and Richmond counties.
All of Randolph County is in a revised 9th District that also reaches to the state line, covering all or parts of Moore, Chatham, Lee, Harnett, Cumberland, Hoke, Richmond and Scotland counties.
Until now all of Davidson and Randolph counties have been in the 13th District along with other Piedmont counties.
In its ruling, the three trial judges accepted the recommendations of special masters they appointed to assist them with scrutinizing legislative and congressional boundaries that were approved last week by the Republican-controlled legislature.
The ruling by Superior Court judges Graham Shirley, Nathaniel Poovey and Dawn Layton said the panel upheld the new General Assembly districts because the special masters said that analysis of voting patterns showed that election outcomes would be “satisfactorily within statistical ranges” the state Supreme Court had indicated were appropriate.
But on the U.S. House map, the judges wrote, “the court concludes that the remedial congressional plan does not satisfy the Supreme Court’s standards.”
Candidate filing was suspended in December and the primary delayed from March to May 17 so lawsuits challenging maps could be tried.
A 4-3 state Supreme Court Democratic majority this month had overturned maps the Republican-controlled legislature enacted in November, writing that they were all excessively skewed in favor of Republicans.
The new state legislative maps the trial judges approved still provide an advantage to Republicans but offer Democrats a chance of winning a majority in a year when their vote is strong, while the rejected maps assured large Republican majorities in almost any scenario.
An analysis of the partisan advantage of the new congressional districts was not immediately available.
