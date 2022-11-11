GUILFORD COUNTY — The Democratic chair and vice chair of the Guilford County Board of Education have filed a complaint with the state alleging campaign finance violations by a nonprofit group associated with a slate of Republican school board candidates.
But Gene Parker, the treasurer for the group, Take Back Our Schools-GCS, said Friday that allegations that he failed to follow any requirements for election-related spending are false.
The complaint, filed on Monday with the State Board of Elections, echoes allegations that school board chair Deena Hayes-Greene and vice chair Winston McGregor made last month in letters sent to Attorney General Josh Stein, Secretary of State Elaine Marshall and the chairmen of the State Board of Elections and the Guilford County Board of Elections.
Hayes-Greene, McGregor and the lawyer who helped them file the complaint, John Wallace of Raleigh, could not be reached on Friday.
In the letter sent last month, Hayes-Greene and McGregor accused Take Back Our Schools of “harassment and outright lies about our schools, educators, students and district leaders.”
Parker said his group raised a total of $50,000 and spent all but $2,000, none of it as cash donations to the four candidates the group was supporting.
Two of the four candidates won: incumbent Linda Welborn, and Crissy Pratt, who will succeed fellow Republican Anita Sharpe. Sharpe did not seek reelection. The election did not change the Democratic 6-3 majority on the board.
Parker said he doesn’t know what Hayes-Greene and McGregor hope to gain.
“It seems mean and vindictive,” he said. “I really don’t understand their intent.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.