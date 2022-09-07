GUILFORD COUNTY – Registration is now open for a new program designed to close the academic and opportunity gap and get more Guilford County Schools high school students prepared for college.
SEO Scholars Guilford County is a free, eight-year program that begins in ninth grade that includes virtual academic programming, a five-week summer academy featuring virtual academic coursework and in-person instruction and an SAT virtual strategy course. Scholars will work one-on-one with volunteer mentors.
