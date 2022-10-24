KERNERSVILLE – Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has opened its first 24-hour urgent care clinic.
The new practice, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Urgent Care – Kernersville, is at 111 Gateway Center Drive. It will be open 24 hours a day, including holidays.
It provides both adult and pediatric urgent care services, along with on-site X-rays.
Occupational medicine services are also available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
People do not have to be existing Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist patients to be seen at this clinic. No appointments are required.
Urgent care facilities can be a convenient option for those who have minor injuries or illnesses, but doctors always remind people that in the event of a serious medical problem or life-threatening emergency, they should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.
