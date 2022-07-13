HIGH POINT – Novant Health has opened a new spine clinic in High Point to help patients with chronic back and neck pain.
The goal of the new clinic, Novant Health Spine Specialists-High Point, at 1226 Eastchester Drive, is to provide the latest in nonsurgical treatment and pain relief therapies to help patients improve function and get back to their daily activities, Novant said in a press release. The clinic will treat patients with a wide variety of conditions, including those with long-lasting joint discomfort in the neck, back, hip and knee.
While surgery may be recommended for some patients, Novant says the new center will work with each patient to develop a treatment plan that may include a referral to rehabilitation therapy, pain management injections or a minimally invasive procedure.
The clinic is staffed by Dr. Anuj Shah, an interventional pain management physician and a board-certified anesthesiologist, and Christine Zdeb, an adult-gerontology nurse practitioner who specializes in pain management.
“For most of us, we simply don’t realize or perhaps take for granted how much we rely on our spine to provide everyday support,” Shah said. “That is, until pain starts to affect our daily routines. Our goal with the new clinic is to address that pain at its source and to help our patients get moving again.”
Novant Health Spine Specialists in High Point will see patients Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 336-481-8670 or visit NovantHealth.org/SpineHighPoint.
