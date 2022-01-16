HIGH POINT — After more than three years and $25 million, the city has a new home for the High Point Police Department.
The O.H. Leak Law Enforcement Center at 1730 Westchester Drive became fully operational this fall, providing much needed additional space.
At 76,000 square feet, it’s more than twice the size of 1009 Leonard Ave., a converted elementary school that served as the police station since 1985.
Police Capt. Matt Truitt described how the new facility addresses the shortcomings of the old one.
“Many units within the (former) department would be in cramped spaces designed for no more than three desks, and five to six would be in that area,” he said. “This difference gives most units their own office area to be able to perform their designated task uninterrupted.”
The new police station is also designed to address long-standing safety and security concerns at the former location related to how officers bring arrestees into the building for processing.
The new facility has an indoor sally port area for unloading prisoners that’s completely contained, and the processing area is much larger, with four holding cells instead of two.
The crime lab space is three times what it was at Leonard Avenue, which, in turn, speeds up the processing of evidence, Truitt said.
A 20,000-square-foot addition to the back of 1730 Westchester Drive provides space for evidence storage in one area instead of two separate buildings, he added.
High Point 911 operations also are housed in the addition, having relocated from City Hall.
The four-story structure, which dates to 1980 and was previously occupied by North State and Old Dominion Freight Line, underwent extensive renovations, including construction of a three-story stair and elevator tower on the front of the building.
The city began planning the project in 2018, and set a total budget for it of $25.3 million, including all costs for building acquisition, design and engineering, construction, furnishings and technology.
Current total expenses are $25,126,956, which is $173,044 under budget, according to Assistant City Manager Eric Olmedo.
“As we wrap up the project, there may be some more expenditures, but I don’t anticipate anything that will put us over the total budget,” he said. “I think we were lucky to start this project when we did, because the inflation and supply-chain issues we are seeing today would have pushed this cost well above where we ended up.”
The new station moved the police department from the east to the west side of the city a few miles, but Truitt stressed that officers are already in their assigned beats all over the city when they respond to calls, so response times won’t increase.
In particular, police have sought to reassure the community of their continued presence in areas around the former Leonard Avenue station.
City Councilman Chris Williams, who represents this area, said he’s not heard any concerns from residents about the station no longer being there.
“The system that’s in place by the police department has been there a long time, and that won’t change,” he said. “I don’t think response times will change.”
The department released the former station, which comprises 35,904 square feet of building space on 6.4 acres, to the city last month.
The city has been approached by nonprofits interested in using it for things like health-services outreach and healthy-food initiatives, but no decisions have been made on its use.
“I think we definitely want it used. We want it occupied and being of benefit to the people of that area and toward the city,” Williams said. “I don’t think it will be an empty eyesore. I’m excited about what’s next for it.”
