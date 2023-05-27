City Attorney.jpg

Meghan Maguire was named High Point city attorney by the City Council on May 15, after serving in the job on an interim basis. She serves as legal adviser to the council and city staff.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT

New City Attorney Meghan Maguire had something of a head start on the job when she was named High Point’s chief legal counsel earlier this month.

Trending Videos