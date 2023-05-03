HPTNWS-05-02-23 CHORALE.jpg

Wesley Hudson, left, directs the final rehearsal of the High Point Community Chorale in an upstairs floor of First United Methodist Church.

 GUY LUCAS | HPE

HIGH POINT

Even at age 14, Rebekah Franks has been looking forward to the moment when, after weeks of rehearsing by themselves in a room, she and other members of High Point’s new community chorus will face an audience.

Trending Videos