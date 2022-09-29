HIGH POINT — A new child modeling agency will open its doors to the public this weekend.
Noelle Model & Talent Group, believed to be High Point’s first child modeling agency and the first Black-owned child modeling agency in the Triad, will have a grand opening and ribbon-cutting Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at 807 W. Ward Ave.
The agency, which will represent youths between the ages of 3 and 17, is owned by agency director Cryshaunda Rorie, a High Point native. Rorie is also the founder of Queens Appreciate Queens, a women’s group that does volunteer work around High Point; I Am Blair’s Closet, a children’s clothing boutique; Suited By Cryshaunda, an online boutique for working women’s wear; and C&G Investment Enterprise, a marketing and branding house.
