This sign on a city bus represents some of the promotional efforts aimed at advertising OK High Point, a stop-the-stigma campaign focusing on mental-health issues.

HIGH POINT — A new mental-health awareness campaign called OK High Point targets the persistent stigma surrounding mental illness, assuring the public that it’s OK not to be OK, and it’s OK to seek help.

Mental Health Associates of the Triad launched the campaign with a $135,000 grant from the Foundation For A Healthy High Point. In addition to a website that candidly discusses mental illness and lists multiple resources for seeking help, the campaign also includes advertising aimed at increasing awareness and directing people to the website.

