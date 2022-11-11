HIGH POINT — A new mental-health awareness campaign called OK High Point targets the persistent stigma surrounding mental illness, assuring the public that it’s OK not to be OK, and it’s OK to seek help.
Mental Health Associates of the Triad launched the campaign with a $135,000 grant from the Foundation For A Healthy High Point. In addition to a website that candidly discusses mental illness and lists multiple resources for seeking help, the campaign also includes advertising aimed at increasing awareness and directing people to the website.
“We have identified stigma as a long-standing barrier to people seeking mental-health care,” said Ellen Cochran, executive director of MHA of the Triad. “Many people are simply embarrassed to admit they have a problem. Some people don’t realize they have a problem. Many fear consequences on their job or within their social group.”
The sad part is that the stigma actually prevents people from calling MHA and other agencies for help, Cochran said.
“For people to seek mental-health care, the barriers need to be removed,” she said. “Our agency and services have never been more needed.”
In a recent survey conducted by the Foundation For A Healthy High Point, more than a quarter of High Point residents who participated said they’ve been experiencing increased levels of depression and anxiety, citing such factors as trauma, a crisis, stress, the pandemic, substance use and unhealthy relationships, said Whitney Davis, program officer for the Foundation For A Healthy High Point.
“A lot of folks would say High Point is a resource-rich community with a lot of wonderful organizations, but a lot of residents don’t know those organizations exist or that those services are for them,” Davis said. “Part of this campaign is to raise awareness — and to help those in need identify with those services — by reducing the stigma.”
The key piece of the OK High Point campaign is a website aimed at normalizing mental-health issues, educating the public and creating more awareness, and — most importantly — telling site visitors where and how to get help, ranging from crisis hotlines to behavioral health service providers.
According to Cochran, connecting the public with the mental-health resources they need is a critical piece of the OK High Point campaign.
“OK High Point is a local outreach for our community,” she said. “We are making a real effort to impact those who need us, to remove barriers and to let people know it’s OK to need and seek help. The ultimate goal is mental wellness.”
