HIGH POINT – High Point University’s Department of Nursing was awarded more than $4,000 from the High Point Community Foundation to pay for a five-day summer camp for high school students from local underserved areas who are interested in pursuing a nursing career.
Camp Future University Nursing, or Camp FUN, will be held in HPU’s nursing facility at Parkway Commons, the former Christ United Methodist Church site that HPU bought in 2019. Dates and sign-up information will be announced later.
During the camp, registered nurses will provide information about nursing practice areas and activities, which will include simulated patient assessments, obtaining blood pressures, pulses, respiration, temperatures and oxygen saturation levels. The intent is for local camp participants to take an interest in nursing as a career, said Racquel Ingram, founding chair of HPU’s Department of Nursing.
“Overall, my goal is to enhance the nursing profession in terms of the nursing shortage. Starting locally within the High Point community is just a tip of the iceberg, with ultimate hopes of a substantial, continuous outcome,” she said.
HPU and the community foundation have partnered with the Northwest Area Health Education Center, the High Point Housing Authority and local guidance counselors to share the opportunity with high school students. Campers from local underserved communities will not have to provide anything to attend the camp other than transportation to and from campus.
