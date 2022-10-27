HIGH POINT – High Point University’s Department of Nursing was awarded more than $4,000 from the High Point Community Foundation to pay for a five-day summer camp for high school students from local underserved areas who are interested in pursuing a nursing career.

Camp Future University Nursing, or Camp FUN, will be held in HPU’s nursing facility at Parkway Commons, the former Christ United Methodist Church site that HPU bought in 2019. Dates and sign-up information will be announced later.

