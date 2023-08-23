HIGH POINT — A road in north High Point is being extended to serve a new business park as construction proceeds on its first occupant.
A new segment of Gallimore Dairy Road has been built from Sandy Ridge Road to the construction site of the new Ecolab facility in High Point North Industrial Center.
The new segment will remain open only to construction traffic for the foreseeable future, said High Point Transportation Director Greg Venable.
Once plans are approved by the city, the owner of the park, D.H. Griffin Cos. of Greensboro, will extend Gallimore Dairy Road all the way through the site to Adkins Road at its intersection with Boylston Road.
“I expect that will be fairly soon, because they want that connection just like we do,” said Venable. “Of course, we’d like to have them extend it sooner than later.”
A new traffic signal has been installed at Sandy Ridge Road and Gallimore Dairy Road as part of the extension.
Once activated, it will flash yellow for one week before it becomes fully operational, Venable said.
There will be a stop sign — and not a traffic signal — at the western end of the extension once it connects to Boylston and Adkins roads, he said.
Ecolab — which makes and distributes cleaning and sanitizing products for food service, retail, restaurant and other types of businesses — is constructing a 825,440-square-foot warehouse in the first phase of development at the 550-acre park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.