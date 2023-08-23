HPTNWS-08-23-23 ROAD.jpg

A new traffic signal will soon be activated at Sandy Ridge Road and Gallimore Dairy Road, which is being extended to serve the new High Point North business park under construction.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — A road in north High Point is being extended to serve a new business park as construction proceeds on its first occupant.

A new segment of Gallimore Dairy Road has been built from Sandy Ridge Road to the construction site of the new Ecolab facility in High Point North Industrial Center.