HIGH POINT – The High Point Enterprise, the Rotary Club of High Point and the High Point-Thomasville HiToms are launching a new Student-Athlete of the Week recognition series to motivate local student-athletes to excel and spotlight their journey of success.

During its initial six-week spring run starting in late March, the Student-Athlete of the Week will be awarded to spring sports athletes in both male and female categories and will be announced in the Friday edition of The Enterprise, Enterprise Publisher Rick Thomason said.

