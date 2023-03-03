HIGH POINT – The High Point Enterprise, the Rotary Club of High Point and the High Point-Thomasville HiToms are launching a new Student-Athlete of the Week recognition series to motivate local student-athletes to excel and spotlight their journey of success.
During its initial six-week spring run starting in late March, the Student-Athlete of the Week will be awarded to spring sports athletes in both male and female categories and will be announced in the Friday edition of The Enterprise, Enterprise Publisher Rick Thomason said.
“The High Point Enterprise is proud to partner with two respected organizations — the HiToms and the High Point Rotary Club — to honor these athletes,” he said. “These remarkable young people deserve to be recognized for their athletic accomplishments, which are a testament to the hours and hours of hard work they put in prior to ever taking the field or the court.”
The Rotary Club of High Point prides itself on supporting and celebrating members of the community and their children, said Ken Esposito, the club’s president.
“This is a perfect fit for our mission, and we are excited to join community partners in highlighting good things that come from our youth. They work hard, and we want them to know, without a doubt, that we notice,” he said.
Participating in this effort fits with the HiToms’ long record as leaders in the local amateur sports community, HiToms President Greg Suire said.
“With the success of our Coastal Plain League and American Legion Baseball programs and the launch of the Mickey Truck Bodies Football Kick-Off Classic, the HiToms’ “circle of influence” is now expanding to all scholastic sports,” he said.
After the spring run ends, organizers plan to see whether any adjustments are needed before launching a full school year of the series in the fall.
