HIGH POINT — The emotion poured forth from High Point Police Department Maj. Petula Sellars as her name was called Thursday afternoon as the recipient of the inaugural award named after an officer who gave her life in the line of duty.
Sellars was picked by women in the department for the Shelia D. Twyman Woman of the Year Award. The ceremony at the One Church on Westchester Drive was held to coincide with Women’s History Month during March.
“I didn’t expect it, and I’m so grateful,” Sellars said as she accepted the award while standing within feet of a portrait of Twyman.
Twyman died shortly before Christmas Day 2001 from injuries sustained when a tractor-trailer and her patrol car collided. Twyman is the last High Point Police Department officer to die in the line of duty.
Following the award presentation, Sellars told The High Point Enterprise she was “very humbled, blessed and grateful” to be honored by her peers.
“I don’t take credit for myself because I didn’t do this by myself,” Sellars said.
Sellars started with the High Point Police Department in 2002. She graduated from Guilford College and also attended North Carolina A&T State University.
She was recognized not only for her service and professionalism as an officer but her leadership and involvement in the community.
The other award finalists were Detective Catherine Queen, Lt. Rachel Juren, Reneece Huntley (administrative assistant to the police chief), Lt. Bonnie Andrews and records clerk Sylvia McNeill.
The award continues the expansion of an initiative within the department, said Capt. Patrick O’Toole. Last year the department established the Women’s Empowerment Institute to encourage the advancement of women.
The award “is a perfect opportunity to acknowledge the trailblazers of our department,” O’Toole said.
Prior to the award presentation, female officers and staff in the department told poignant stories about women who had made a difference in their lives, from mothers who continued to offer support despite coping with life-threatening illnesses to mentors who encouraged them to pursue a career in law enforcement.
One of the guests at the ceremony was Twyman’s daughter, Shesteishia Twyman.
“She would be so proud right now,” she said.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
