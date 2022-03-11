RANDOLPH COUNTY — Gov. Roy Cooper appointed a new judge in Randolph County on Friday.

Lee Gavin has been appointed to serve as a Superior Court judge in Judicial District 19B, serving Randolph County. Gavin was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Vance B. Long.

Gavin currently serves as a District Court judge in Judicial District 19B. He earned his bachelor’s of arts and law degrees from Wake Forest University.

