High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.