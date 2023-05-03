HIGH POINT — Colfax-area neighbors on Monday asked the High Point City Council to deny land-use entitlements for the site of a proposed school that they argue would not be compatible with their rural community.
Guilford County Schools is asking the city to annex and rezone about 30 acres at the southwest corner of S. Bunker Hill Road and Boylston Road to support construction of a K-8 grade school.
The site, which is just south of Interstate 40 in unincorporated Guilford County, is not contiguous to High Point’s existing city limits, but is within the city’s future annexation area.
The proposed 900-seat Katherine G. Johnson School for Science and Mathematics would address overcrowding at Southwest Guilford elementary and middle schools in High Point, according to the district.
It’s one of the projects included in the district’s $300 million bond package approved by Guilford County voters in 2020.
The council won’t consider the zoning case until next month, but several residents who live near the proposed school site expressed their opposition during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting.
“There is no way a school building and athletic complex will be in harmony with the land surrounding this property, which is agricultural and low-density residential,” said Patricia Derrick.
The institutional zoning requested by Guilford County Schools does not fit with long-range planning documents for the area like the Heart of the Triad, which was adopted in 2010 by seven local governments, including High Point, said Anne Blankenship.
“The plan created a vision of working together to enhance the heart of the Triad and maintain its natural beauty and features,” she said. “This is agricultural land, with cornfields, oak trees, deer and other wildlife. This school just does not fit into this area at all.”
The district’s rezoning request includes several proposed transportation conditions to upgrade Boylston and S. Bunker Hill roads — which are both two-lane — such as the addition of turn lanes and intersection improvements.
“These are hilly, windy country roads that serve this site. No amount of money and time by (the N.C. Department of Transportation) will correct this,” said Chris Eschweiler. “The property is simply acreage they found that was available and cheap.”
The zoning site consists of three undeveloped parcels owned by Ronald Perdue of High Point and Stack Family LLC of Colfax.
Guilford County Schools has the land under contract to purchase, pending zoning and annexation approvals from the city, which would give it access to municipal water and sewer service.
The site is served by city water lines, but sewer infrastructure would need to be extended about 1,000 feet.
The High Point Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to consider the rezoning request May 23, and the council will hear it June 20. The annexation request would go directly to the council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.