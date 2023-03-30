HIGH POINT — High Point neighbors near a proposed apartment development spoke out against the project at a city advisory board hearing Tuesday.
Keystone Homes of Greensboro is asking the city to rezone 9.6 acres at Penny and East Fork roads to support up to 145 multifamily units on the undeveloped site.
The property adjoins a 37-acre tract to the north that the company has cleared for up to 439 apartments and 41 single-family home lots.
“This is classic infill development, and you’re going to face it more and more in the coming months and years,” Judy Stalder, a development consultant working with Keystone Homes, told the Planning and Zoning Commission, which heard the rezoning request. “We all know there’s a need for housing, particularly apartment homes.”
City planners recommend denying the request, which would allow 16 units per acre, because they maintain that the intensity of the development being proposed is not compatible with the surrounding area, which is less dense.
“I think you have to go out there (to the zoning site) and you have to look at it and say, ‘Really?’ ” said Wayne Matlosz from the Eagle Glen subdivision to the south. “We’re very concerned about Penny Road. This area’s not ready for all this. We’ve just got to get the road widened.”
Only about 40% of the site is usable because of the presence of a 150-foot-wide Duke Energy transmission line right of way that runs through the entire length of the parcel.
There are also two wireless telecommunications towers on the western portion of the parcel.
“We appreciate the development. We need it. But this one project is just going to be more headaches for us,” said Arthur Patterson, who lives in a nearby neighborhood off Penny Road. “You’re going to overcrowd the school system. It seems like the property — there’s too many restrictions.”
Keystone Homes President Scott Wallace said he envisions developing the property in the distant future as the fourth phase of the company’s other project.
“It really combines well with our property to the north. We can take a troublesome piece of property in High Point and create a new tax base,” he said.
City staff suggested withdrawing the request and taking a more detailed look at incorporating several zoning conditions as part of the case.
The commission voted to table the request for 30 days to allow additional time for the applicant to confer with staff.
