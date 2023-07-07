HPTNWS-07-07-23 HOMICIDE.jpg

Members of the High Point Police Department and volunteers with Community Against Violence distribute flyers Thursday to neighbors in the 400 block of Burge Place regarding the homicide of Omar Noriega.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — After living in the Sherwood Village neighborhood near Blair Park Golf Course for about 15 years, Juan Paniagua said he always felt like it was a safe place to live.

But the death of a neighbor that is being investigated as a homicide has him worried about how the neighborhood could be changing, he said.