HIGH POINT — City officials on Monday addressed a slew of residents’ questions and concerns around traffic enforcement and other topics at a neighborhood forum.
High Point police Lt. Jeffrey Crouse told the gathering at the Oakview Recreation Center that officers so far this year have issued more than 570 citations to motorists in the area around the Johnson Street and Oakview Road intersection.
“We’re extremely fortunate to have a city manager, a police chief and a City Council that is pro-traffic enforcement,” he said. “As the public, y’all don’t always see it, but we’re out there. I promise you, we’re out there.”
Crouse, supervisor of the police department’s Traffic Unit, explained to those at the forum, which was organized by the Oakview Citizens Council, in partnership with the Burns Hill Neighborhood Association, that the eight officers under his command use unmarked vehicles.
He said dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles that are illegally operated on city streets continue to be a problem, but police policy is not to chase in most cases because of the potential danger posed to the public.
“And 99.99% of them, if we encounter them, they don’t stop. Sometimes, doing enforcement creates more of a danger than the actual violation,” he said.
Crouse said information from the public about the location of dirt bikes once they’re off the street is helpful, because then, police can approach the owners if the bikes are stored in a garage, for example.
Deputy Chief Anthro Gamble said the city is looking into establishing a “real-time crime center” that would monitor video from public and private cameras.
Property owners with doorbell cameras, for example, could give permission to feed footage into the system, which is not yet budgeted, he said.
“If you all contribute, we’ll have more cameras than if we just put up our own,” Gamble said. “We’ve seen Winston-Salem solve a homicide right away following a guy with their cameras.”
In response to a complaint about the condition of the pavement on Main Street, city officials explained that the state has jurisdiction over this road and is responsible for its maintenance.
“Some roads are in really bad shape and you can’t just resurface them. You have to look at which ones need to be rebuilt completely,” said Assistant City Manager Eric Olmedo.
The city has approved funding to resurface about twice as many local street miles this year as are typically paved, after a one-year hiatus due to a spike in pricing.
Several Oakview-area streets are slated to be paved this year, including Johnson Street from Eastchester Drive to Skeet Club Road and a segment of Lakecrest Avenue.
City Manager Tasha Logan Ford updated the forum audience on the status of the city’s 2019 bond projects, including the recent staff recommendation to develop a new senior center on the Oakview Recreation Center campus.
“We do know our senior community is more active than you might have seen in the past, so we are looking to move forward with that,” she said. “We want to either add on to this building, or this site could also lend itself to building a complete standalone building.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.