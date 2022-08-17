GREENSBORO – A federal grant will pay for a project to study what might be needed to support economic development spurred by Toyota’s recent announcement of plans to build a $1.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Randolph County.
The city of Greensboro has been awarded a federal Economic Adjustment Assistance grant of $100,000 to perform a land-use study on a portion of the U.S. 421 corridor. The project will study the availability of infrastructure, public services and other resources.
