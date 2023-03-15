HIGH POINT — A fire this past weekend killed 35 chickens that were in a chicken coop along Wendover Avenue in the northern part of the city.

The fire in the 5100 block of W. Wendover Avenue, between Morris Farm Drive and Piedmont Parkway, was called in at 5:45 a.m. Sunday as a woods fire, but when the first High Point Fire Department crews arrived they found a chicken coop engulfed in flames.

