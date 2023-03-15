HIGH POINT — A fire this past weekend killed 35 chickens that were in a chicken coop along Wendover Avenue in the northern part of the city.
The fire in the 5100 block of W. Wendover Avenue, between Morris Farm Drive and Piedmont Parkway, was called in at 5:45 a.m. Sunday as a woods fire, but when the first High Point Fire Department crews arrived they found a chicken coop engulfed in flames.
The fire destroyed the chicken coop, which was 20 feet by 40 feet, said Michael Foster, emergency manager for the department.
Crews brought the blaze under control in five minutes, Foster said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Foster said Tuesday.
The fire caused an estimated $5,000 worth of damage, he said.
Four engines, two ladder companies, a rescue squad and two battalion chiefs went to the fire, with a total of 25 firefighters on the scene.
