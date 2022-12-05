GREENSBORO — Goodly Frame Theatre this week will again revive the North Carolina Shakespeare Festival’s beloved adaptation of “A Christmas Carol.”
The production will be presented seven times between Friday and Dec. 18 at the Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre, located at Well-Spring Retirement Community, 4100 Well Spring Drive, Greensboro. Show times will be Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m.
NCSF’s “A Christmas Carol” ran for 36 years, from 1977 to 1980 and from 1982 to 2013. Last year, seven years after the High Point-based theater organization shuttered its doors, a group of veteran actors from the company brought back the holiday classic through Goodly Frame Theatre, and they’re doing it again this year.
NCSF veteran Mark Woodard will reprise his performance as Ebenezer Scrooge, and the cast will feature 26 performers, including 10 youth actors.
The production is suitable for children as young as 8.
