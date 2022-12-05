GREENSBORO — Goodly Frame Theatre this week will again revive the North Carolina Shakespeare Festival’s beloved adaptation of “A Christmas Carol.”

The production will be presented seven times between Friday and Dec. 18 at the Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre, located at Well-Spring Retirement Community, 4100 Well Spring Drive, Greensboro. Show times will be Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m.

Trending Videos