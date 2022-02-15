TRIAD – The number of people killed in traffic crashes in North Carolina rose again last year, reaching the highest level since the early 1970s, according to the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
Highway deaths have risen 45% since 2011, to 1,755 last year. That’s the most in a single year since 1973, when the number was 1,892, according to data compiled by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
County-by-county figures were not yet available.
The preliminary numbers for 2021 are further evidence that decades of gains in highway safety are being eroded. Several factors have helped make driving safer over the years, including increased use of seat belts and improvements to cars and trucks, such as airbags, anti-lock brakes and better protection of occupants in a crash.
The number of highway traffic deaths per capita in North Carolina declined 70% between 1968 and 2011, according to NCDOT.
Since then, deaths per capita have risen by 33%, with the largest jumps coming since the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020.
Mark Ezzell, director of the Highway Safety Program, said the 2021 data is based on law enforcement crash reports submitted to NCDOT by the end of the year. He said the numbers are likely to rise as more reports are received and processed.
The rise in traffic fatalities during the COVID-19 pandemic was striking because overall collisions declined as people drove less because of closed businesses and schools.
Traffic safety experts have struggled to explain the conflicting trends but theorize that fewer cars on the road made it easier to speed, increasing the chances that crashes will become fatal. Speeding was a factor in about a quarter of all highway deaths last year, according to the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
Another big factor was lack of seat belt use. The number of unbelted people who died in crashes last year rose slightly, to 546. Subtracting pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, that means about 43% of people killed in crashes who had access to a seat belt weren’t wearing one.
Deaths among motorcyclists last year rose about 15% to 205, according to the Highway Safety Program, while deaths among bicyclists declined about 20% to 23.
Pedestrians accounted for 256 of the people killed, or about 15% of the total.
The rise in fatalities in North Carolina reflects a nationwide trend. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated that 31,720 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the first nine months of 2021, up 12% from the same period a year earlier and the most since 2006.
