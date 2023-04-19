North Carolina students made major gains last school year recovering from COVID-19 pandemic learning loss, according to a new state report.
A report presented to the N.C. House K-12 Education Committee showed that students in nearly every subject made academic gains in the 2021-22 school year after falling behind the prior year. In some cases, the learning recovery time from the 2020-21 school year had been cut in half by the end of last school year, said Jeni Corn, director of research and evaluation in the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Office of Learning Recovery and Acceleration.
“Our teachers and our school leaders and our students still have work to do, but we are headed in the right direction,” she said. “Students are being helped to get back on track to where they were expected to have been if the pandemic never happened.”
An earlier DPI analysis found that students were months behind, and in some cases more than a year behind, in math and reading at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Corn said schools used DPI data and federal COVID aid to provide targeted assistance to students who needed it the most, such as helping students transition into middle school and high school. Schools also started intensive tutoring efforts with some students.
Of all the student groups, Corn said the strongest gains last school year were measured in middle and high school math, with notable gains also found in third- and fourth-grade reading, eighth-grade science and high school biology. Only high school English (English II) remained unchanged from 2020-21.
The report also looked at how much progress has been made in helping students recover from how far behind they were at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
For instance, some students who took Math 1 in the 2020-21 school year were 15 months behind where they normally would have been. But the report found that the recovery time was cut to nine months after the end of last school year.
Similar gains were seen in other subjects. For example, the recovery time dropped from 10 months to less than five months in sixth-grade math and from 14.5 months to 8.25 months in biology.
The results from the 2021-22 school year confirm what officials have been hearing from teachers and principals and parents around the state, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said in a news release.
“Our schools and districts have made incredible strides in helping so many of our students get back on track to their pre-pandemic performance. This data also tells us there is more work to be done,and fortunately we still have federal funding available to support interventions targeted at the students who need it most,” she said.
