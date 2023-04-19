North Carolina students made major gains last school year recovering from COVID-19 pandemic learning loss, according to a new state report.

A report presented to the N.C. House K-12 Education Committee showed that students in nearly every subject made academic gains in the 2021-22 school year after falling behind the prior year. In some cases, the learning recovery time from the 2020-21 school year had been cut in half by the end of last school year, said Jeni Corn, director of research and evaluation in the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Office of Learning Recovery and Acceleration.

