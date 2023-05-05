The state Senate approved legislation Wednesday to weaken the authority of the N.C. High School Athletic Association, including blocking the group’s efforts to allow athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.
Under Senate Bill 636, only the State Board of Education would be allowed to set rules governing NIL agreements for high school athletes.
The wording was added to the bill on Wednesday after some Republican lawmakers accused the NCHSAA of overreaching with a vote earlier that day to allow in-state athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness beginning July 1. Students would be able to profit from things like appearances, autographs, camps and clinics, group licensing deals, social media and product endorsements.
If the NCHSAA measure goes into effect, North Carolina would become the 28th state to adopt an NIL policy for high school athletes, according to Business of College Sports, which tracks NIL nationally.
Sen. Vickie Sawyer, an Iredell County Republican, said the NCHSAA should not have authority to allow NIL deals unless the General Assembly grants it.
The bill was approved along party lines, with all Republicans in favor, and now moves to the House.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.
