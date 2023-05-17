High Point’s hospital and others in North Carolina’s largest counties could be shut down if they fail to meet a cost savings target set by state lawmakers, according to a budget proposal Senate Republicans unveiled Monday.
The provision, which Senate GOP leaders said in a press conference was necessary to bring about savings to the State Health Plan that serves teachers and state employees, would require “urban hospitals to reduce healthcare costs to the citizens of this State as a requirement for hospital licensure,” the budget proposal states.
Hospitals that would be on the hook to make necessary cuts include any in the 12 counties with a population of more than 210,000 people as of the 2020 Census: Wake, Mecklenburg, Guilford, Forsyth, Cumberland, Durham, Buncombe, Union, Gaston, Cabarrus, New Hanover, and Johnston.
It would also include hospitals that are categorized as academic medical center teaching hospitals, such as the UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill.
Under the provision, called the “state health plan hospital savings initiative,” lawmakers would have until July 1 each year to set an annual target for hospital health care savings for the coming year. The State Health Plan’s Board of Trustees would have the power to set targets for each hospital. Hospitals would need to reach agreements with the board, or the plan’s claims processor, on the cost reductions it would make to achieve its specific target.
The provision says the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services “shall not issue or renew” licenses for urban hospitals if they don’t provide proof that they’ve entered into a health care savings agreement with the State Health Plan’s board or claims processor.
The proposal by Senate Republicans wouldn’t kick in until 2026. The proposed annual statewide savings target for that year is $125 million, according to the budget.
Sen. Ralph Hise, R-Spruce Pine, said it was necessary to tie cost-cutting to hospital licensure to make sure savings actually materialize.
“We’re intending to reach $125 million in savings through the state health plan, and we have a guarantee that will make sure that occurs,” he said.
Asked if lawmakers considered less severe repercussions for not meeting the savings target than a hospital losing its ability to operate, Hise said that State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who oversees the State Health Plan, had tried unsuccessfully to negotiation cost reductions.
Hise said Folwell was “the genesis of the idea” to make licensure contingent on savings targets.
Cynthia Charles, a spokesperson for the North Carolina Healthcare Association, said she couldn’t comment because the association was just hearing about the proposal for the first time and needed to review the bill language.
