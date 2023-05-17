High Point’s hospital and others in North Carolina’s largest counties could be shut down if they fail to meet a cost savings target set by state lawmakers, according to a budget proposal Senate Republicans unveiled Monday.

The provision, which Senate GOP leaders said in a press conference was necessary to bring about savings to the State Health Plan that serves teachers and state employees, would require “urban hospitals to reduce healthcare costs to the citizens of this State as a requirement for hospital licensure,” the budget proposal states.

Trending Videos