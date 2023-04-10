Thousands of North Carolina public schools – including many in Guilford County – will be tested in the next three years to try to remove unsafe levels of lead and asbestos that could endanger students.
Priority will also be given to schools where the majority of the students receive free and reduced lunch, the majority of the children are non-white and the building is older than 1988.
Guilford County’s public schools were built on average in the mid-1960s, but a list of schools that would qualify for priority testing and treatment was not available Monday from Guilford County Schools officials.
The state is using $150 million in federal COVID aid to expand a program that has allowed all 4,500 licensed child care facilities in the state to test and remediate unsafe levels of lead in their water.
The additional funding will allow K-12 public schools to test their water taps, and it also will help schools and child care facilities remove lead paint and asbestos.
A presentation on the new “Clean Classrooms for Carolina Kids” program was made at a State Board of Education meeting last week.
Jennifer Redmon of RTI International, which is working with the state Department of Health and Human Services and the state Department of Public Instruction to coordinate the program, said the goal is to finish testing all 3,100 traditional public schools and charter schools by November 2026. Priority will be given to elementary schools because those children are more at risk from lead exposure.
Lead can leach from corroding pipes and faucets into water. There is no safe level of lead, and exposure is particularly dangerous for children, in whom the Environmental Protection Agency says it can slow growth, lower IQ and cause behavioral problems.
RTI International will coordinate the mitigation efforts in schools where the lead in water is above 10 parts per billion.
Redmon said that they’ve found that faucet fixture replacements and installing water filters certified to remove lead are effective to stop exposure.
“Our goal is to stop exposure now, and these lower cost solutions are possible,” Redmon said.
There’s enough funding to cover all the water testing and water mitigation, according to Ed Norman, program manager of DHHS’ Environmental Health Section.
For the lead paint and asbestos abatement, Norman said, schools will be reimbursed for two-thirds of the cost.
“We’re not really sure we’re going to have enough money to strip every wall of lead-based paint and every tile of asbestos,” Norman said. “But there’s a significant chunk of money, and we’re certainly hoping to get that to the folks who need it the most.”
Child care centers, including those housed inside public schools, are not required to pay any cost for the paint and asbestos abatement.
