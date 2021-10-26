A new method for delivering mail to North Carolina prison inmates will help foil drug smugglers, state officials say. But critics worry that the change will further fray connections between prisoners and the outside world.
Under a change that went into effect on Oct. 18, inmates in the state’s men’s prisons no longer receive the actual cards and letters sent by their loved ones, only scanned copies of them.
The system is designed to fight what state officials say is an increasingly common ploy for sneaking drugs into prisons: Smugglers spray liquefied drugs such as suboxone, fentanyl and K2 — all potent in tiny amounts — onto letters mailed to inmates, prison spokesman John Bull said. The inmates then tear the paper up and swallow the pieces.
Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee said in a news release that the scanning is necessary.
“You have offenders struggling for control of the contraband trade. You have the risk of overdoses. Anything we can do to cut that off makes our prisons a safer, more secure place to live and work,” Ishee said.
North Carolina’s is one of a growing number of state prison systems — including those in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Wyoming, Colorado and Arkansas — that have switched to digital mail.
Attorneys can still send original paper letters and documents directly to their clients in prison.
North Carolina began using the digital mail program in women’s prisons in February 2020, and in the first year disciplinary infractions for substance possession and use dropped by 50 percent, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
Over the same period, staff in men’s prisons detected drugs or paraphernalia in the mail 568 times, the department said. The drugs most often found in the mail were Suboxone and K2.
Drugs smuggled into the prisons typically lead to several hospitalizations each week, Bull said.
Similar mail-delivery systems in other states have been far from foolproof, critics say. The reproduction quality on scanned photographs has often been poor, making it hard to see people’s faces.
Malcolm Azariah, an inmate at Warren Correctional, said he has seen scanned photographs sent to fellow prisoners.
“They’re not bad,” he said. “But they’re nowhere near a glossy photograph.”
And scanning glitches have left chunks missing from letters, says Wanda Bertram, a spokesperson for the Prison Policy Initiative, a nonprofit working to reduce mass incarceration.
Mail is “one of the only lifelines that inmates have to the outside world,” said Leigh Lassiter, a volunteer with the Prison Books Collective, a Durham nonprofit that sends books to inmates.
“Imagine you’re working away from your family, and instead of getting mail with a crayon drawing from your child, you get a scanned version,” Lassiter said. “That is not even close to the same. Just holding a piece of paper someone wrote to you — that is a piece of human connection that should never be taken away.”
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.
