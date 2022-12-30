North Carolina had the third-highest annual gain in population among the 50 states this year, and that is driven almost entirely by people moving here from other places, according to new U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
North Carolina gained more than 133,000 residents from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022, for a total of more than 10.9 million, the Census Bureau said. Only Texas and Florida gained more.
But because North Carolina is the ninth most-populous state, its percentage rate of growth ranked lower than that, though still in the top 10: tied with Arizona for eighth at 1.3%.
That’s an increase from the previous year’s growth estimate of 1.1%.
Florida was the fastest-growing state at 1.9%, resulting in a total population of 22,244,823.
Nearly 99% of North Carolina’s population growth was due to people moving to the state. The number of births in North Carolina exceeded the number of deaths of state residents by fewer than 6,500, while more than 126,000 people moved here, the Census Bureau said.
About one-fifth of those moving here came from other countries, according to the bureau’s data.
As with the growth in total population, North Carolina ranked third in in-migration behind Florida, which saw nearly 445,000 people move in from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022, and Texas, which had just under 350,000 move in.
However, in Florida the number of deaths exceeded births by more than 40,000, so without in-migration the state population would have shrunk.
Nationwide, after a historically low rate of population growth from 2020 to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s spike in deaths, the U.S. population increased by 0.4%, or 1.2 million to almost 333.3 million in 2022, the Census Bureau said.
Immigration brought a net gain of more than 1 million and was the primary driver of growth. Positive natural change (births minus deaths) increased the population by 245,080.
The net increase from immigration amounted to a 168.8% increase from the previous year’s growth — an indication that migration patterns are returning to pre-pandemic levels, the bureau said.
The South, the most populous region at 128.7 million people, was the fastest-growing and the largest-gaining region last year, increasing by 1.1%, or 1.37 million.
The Northeast, with a population of 57 million, and the Midwest, with a population of 68 million, lost 218,851 (-0.4%) and 48,910 (-0.1%) residents, respectively. The declines in these regions were due to the high number of people moving out of the region.
