North Carolina had the third-highest annual gain in population among the 50 states this year, and that is driven almost entirely by people moving here from other places, according to new U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

North Carolina gained more than 133,000 residents from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022, for a total of more than 10.9 million, the Census Bureau said. Only Texas and Florida gained more.

