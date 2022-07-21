TRIAD – The package of incentives offered to entice a Colorado company to build its supersonic-aircraft manufacturing plant in the Triad grew by 40% after North Carolina officials became convinced that Florida was winning the bidding war for it, internal North Carolina Department of Commerce documents show.
This extra funding was needed to “keep us in the game,” one Department of Commerce memo asserted.
Even then, it appeared more likely that Boom Supersonic would opt for Jacksonville instead of Piedmont Triad International Airport, according to the documents, obtained and reviewed by The News & Observer in Raleigh.
Altogether, the 1,383-pages of Commerce Department documents reveal how competition between states can shape incentives packages.
“It’s a lot like poker,” said Dale Ketcham, a spokesperson for Space Florida, the economic development agency that lost to North Carolina on the Boom sweepstakes. “You don’t really know what the other state is holding in his hand. But the company does.”
The internal correspondence between the Department of Commerce, the Economic Investment Committee, the governor’s office and legislative leaders indicate a belief that a highly competitive funding package was needed to win Project Thunderbird, the name given to Boom Supersonic’s proposed aircraft manufacturing plant during the secretive negotiations.
Early in North Carolina’s recruitment, Boom CEO Blake Scholl made two trips to the Tar Heel State. His second, on May 26, 2021, included a visit to the airport and a dinner meeting with Gov. Roy Cooper.
But after this visit, the Department of Commerce said, Boom “slowed the site selection process” and became “less engaged with the state and local economic development representatives.”
At this time, the department believed Florida was “in deep negotiations” with Boom based on “intelligence” it had received from the consulting firm Boom used to assist with its site selection. Space Florida eventually approved $710 million in financing to build facilities in Jacksonville.
North Carolina’s original incentives package included more than $90 million in payroll tax breaks over the next 20 years and $50 million to complete site work. But because of Florida’s greater upfront commitment, the Commerce Department asked the General Assembly to fund an additional $56.75 million for the construction of two aircraft hangars for Boom at PTIA.
Then in November, an N.C. Department of Commerce briefing noted Boom’s negotiations with Florida “have not turned out the way the company expected.”
In a Nov. 23 email to Cooper adviser Ken Eudy, Susan Fleetwood of the Department of Commerce recommended Cooper reach out to Scholl because “the company has renewed its interest in North Carolina.”
Soon, North Carolina was ironing out the final details.
On Jan. 26, the day state officials celebrated Boom’s arrival, the state’s Economic Investment Committee unanimously awarded the company a $90 million Job Development Investment Grant incentive.
Boom says its manufacturing plant will employ 1,761 people – with hiring starting in 2026 – and will involve a $500 million investment by the end of the decade. The North Carolina Economic Investment Committee calculates Boom will contribute $32.3 billion to the state economy over 20 years.
So, what made Florida lose?
Asked about this, Boom spokesperson Aubrey Scanlan instead listed some of the reasons North Carolina “emerged as the clear choice,” including its skilled workforce, high number of veterans, strong higher education institutions, and closeness to the Atlantic Ocean for testing. She did not mention Florida in her response.
Ketcham said he wasn’t aware of any particular “hiccup or landmine” that turned Boom away from his state, and he added that the only ones who may ultimately know are Boom’s leaders.
“Florida put its best offer on the table,” he said, “and the company went a different direction, which is how things work.”
