TRIAD — The current surge in coronavirus cases in North Carolina probably will hit its peak in the next week or so and then begin to wane, but we’re not out of the woods yet, a locally based infectious disease expert said.
A record high of 44,833 new cases were reported on Thursday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Once the number of new cases peaks, it will drop back to around half of the current number before it levels off again, said Dr. Christopher Ohl of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in a Thursday morning news conference.
The number of people in hospitals with the disease hit 4,275 on Wednesday, nearly 300 more than in the peak of the January 2021 surge, though many of them came to the hospital for other conditions and didn’t know they had COVID-19 until the hospital tested them, Ohl said. He estimated that 60% came to the hospital because of their COVID-19 symptoms, but hospitals must take the same precautions with asymptomatic patients as with those experiencing severe symptoms.
He said hospitalizations and deaths probably will continue to rise for a few weeks after the number of new cases begins to drop.
The high numbers have been driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, which Ohl said accounts for 95% of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina.
He estimated that 10-15% of people in the Triad currently have active cases of COVID-19, so he said people should wear masks in public and cut back on activities such as going out to eat and going to indoor places with lots of people.
“If you really don’t have to do it, put it off until February,” he said. “Once we get to the end of the month, we probably can loosen up some.”
He said that the best mask is one that fits snugly and is properly worn above the mouth and nose. An N95 or KN95 mask that is approved by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is preferable, particularly for the immunocompromised and those concerned about contracting COVID-19.
“If you have an N95 on, it really doesn’t matter what those around you are wearing,” he said.
But he cautioned, “Roughly 40% of the (N95 and KN95) masks on the internet are counterfeit, so choose wisely.”
The CDC has a list of approved mask manufacturers on its website.
As other health officials have this week, Ohl said those who are unvaccinated should become vaccinated. Although the omicron variant seems able to infect the vaccinated, the vaccines provide extremely strong protection against severe illness. Ohl warned that if you test positive for COVID-19, you are about 17 times more likely to die if you are unvaccinated than if you are vaccinated.
Also, only one type of monoclonal antibody therapy works against the omicron variant, and it’s in extremely short supply, and new antiviral pills are not yet being produced in large enough quantities for them to be readily available, he said.
As the federal government begins to mail at-home testing kits, an initiative that Ohl thinks will begin by the end of the month, other options are available. Free testing is still available at the Greensboro Coliseum until Jan. 21, with appointments available on the Guilford County Health Department’s website.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist will set up a pop-up testing site in High Point next week, but the details are still being worked out, he said.
