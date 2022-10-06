A Gaston County man has become the first leader of the far-right Proud Boys to plead guilty to the most serious charge related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol.
Jeremy Bertino, 43, of Belmont, was charged on Thursday and pleaded guilty the same day to seditious conspiracy.
As part of the plea agreement, Bertino has agreed to cooperate with the government’s ongoing investigation.
That makes him the second Proud Boys leader to cooperate with prosecutors against five of the group’s leaders. The first was Charles “Charley” Donohoe of Kernersville, who pleaded guilty this past April to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding police.
None of the Proud Boys, whose members describe themselves as “Western Chauvinists” and are known for street clashes with leftist activists, were charged with seditious conspiracy when Donohoe began cooperating with prosecutors, but in June the five were indicted on that charge. They may go to trial in December or early 2023.
In December 2020, Bertino accepted an invitation from Enrique Tarrio, then the Proud Boys’ national chairman, to join a new chapter called the “Ministry of Self Defense,” the U.S. Department of Justice said in announcing Bertino’s plea.
Donohoe was in charge of setting up communications for the Ministry of Self Defense, prosecutors have previously said.
In the weeks leading to Jan. 6, Bertino participated in encrypted chats and other communication with members of MOSD leadership and understood that they agreed that the presidential election had been stolen, that the purpose of traveling to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, was to stop the certification of the Electoral College vote, and that the MOSD leaders were willing to do whatever it would take, including using force against police and others, to achieve that objective.
At least as early as Jan. 4, 2021, he received encrypted chat messages indicating that members of MOSD leadership were discussing the possibility of storming the Capitol.
Bertino could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison for seditious conspiracy. He also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm, stemming from a court-authorized search of his residence in March 2022, and could be sentenced 10 years for that. The charges also carry potential financial penalties. No sentencing date was set.
Former Proud Boys national chairman Henry “Ënrique” Tarrio and four other group members also have been charged with seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory over Donald Trump.
Bertino's cooperation could ratchet up the pressure on other Proud Boys charged in the siege.
A trial for Tarrio, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola is scheduled to start in December. The charging document for Bertino's case names those five defendants and a sixth Proud Boys member as his co-conspirators.
