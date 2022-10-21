TRIAD — Two and a half years after COVID-19 first arrived, doctors across the state are sounding the alarm about new surges in other types of respiratory illnesses, especially among children.
The spike has doctors scrambling to find pediatric hospital beds. Several health systems across the state, including Cone Health in Greensboro, have had to divert kids to other medical centers recently because their beds have filled.
Mike Cinoman, medical director of the pediatric intensive care unit at Cone, said: “We are drowning in children with respiratory illnesses. This has been an onslaught, much earlier than we usually see it.”
Precautions such as social distancing and wearing masks during the pandemic didn’t just slow the spread of COVID-19, they also prevented the spread of other respiratory illnesses. Now that most of those measures have been dropped, those illnesses are back.
Young children are particularly susceptible because some of them haven’t had any exposure to viruses at all, said David Weber, a professor of medicine, pediatrics and epidemiology at UNC Chapel Hill.
In a typical, non-pandemic year, the average child picks up eight infections, most of them respiratory, Weber said. Those infections “don’t give you long-lasting immunity, but you do get some immunity that helps protect you,” he said.
The surge in illness in North Carolina is being caused by several viruses, including rhinoviruses (responsible for most cold-like illnesses), enteroviruses, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza, State Epidemiologist Zack Moore said.
The respiratory virus landing the most kids in the hospital right now is RSV. Statewide, RSV cases are already at peak levels typically seen in colder winter months and still climbing, Moore said.
In most adults and older kids, RSV causes typical cold symptoms such as coughing, congestion, a runny nose and a fever, but RSV can be dangerous for infants, the elderly and anyone with a breathing or cardiac ailment because it can inflame the small airways in the lungs, a condition called bronchiolitis, said David Priest, senior vice president and chief of safety, quality and epidemiology at Novant Health.
“When your airways are small and you get infected by RSV, that inflammation can have a dramatic impact on your ability to breathe,” Priest said.
Doctors also have seen more toddlers with severe RSV than normal, probably because they were infants during the pandemic and didn’t get a chance to develop any natural immunity because they were exposed to fewer other children, said Rhonda Patt, medical director of Atrium Health Levine Children’s Charlotte Pediatrics.
Most kids hospitalized with RSV are treated with intravenous fluids and oxygen support, said Sameer Kamath, a pediatric critical care medicine specialist at Duke University Health System.
“Thankfully, most shake it off in 24 to 48 hours and are able to go home looking like they used to,” he said.
If your child is 3 months old or younger, the American Academy of Pediatrics says it’s important to call your pediatrician at the first sign of illness because even colds can quickly become dangerous.
In older children, the academy says you should call a doctor if you notice:
• Any signs of breathing trouble, including blue lips or nails, nostrils that get larger with each breath or the skin above or below their ribs sucks in with each breath.
• Nasal mucus that lasts longer than 10 days.
• A cough that lasts more than a week.
• A temperature over 102 degrees.
• Excessive sleepiness or irritability.
To protect your family from RSV and other respiratory illnesses, experts stress the same precautions learned during the pandemic: Keep your distance from others, wash your hands regularly (RSV in particular lives on surfaces, Priest said), and consider wearing a mask, especially if you are in a crowded indoor location.
Also, make sure your kids get their flu shots and COVID boosters, doctors said, because both influenza and COVID cases are expected to rise as the weather cools.
“Unfortunately, I think these are the good times right now,” Moore said. “I think we are going to start seeing both more COVID and flu in upcoming weeks.”
North Carolina Health News is an independent, non-partisan, not-for-profit, statewide news organization dedicated to covering all things health care in North Carolina. Visit NCHN at northcarolinahealthnews.org. This story was produced as part of a partnership between North Carolina Health News and the Charlotte Ledger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.