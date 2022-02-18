TRIAD — Food vendor applications are now open for the 2022 North Carolina Folk Festival, which will be Sept. 9-11 in downtown Greensboro.
The free, three-day festival prioritizes featuring foods that encompass the variety of dishes found in North Carolina, as well as classic festival fare favorites.
To read the festival’s food vendor guidelines, terms and conditions, or to submit an application, visit ncfolkfestival.com/food. Questions can be emailed to food@ncfolkfestival.com.
The application deadline is March 1.
