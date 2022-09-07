TRIAD – To continue slowing the spread of monkeypox, state health officials have expanded eligibility for the vaccine.
Anyone who has sexual contact with gay or bisexual men can get the two-dose vaccine, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
As of Tuesday, there were 377 reported cases of monkeypox in the state since June. Nearly all of the patients were men who have had sex with men, and just over two-thirds of them were Black, according to the state health department’s website.
More than 11,400 monkeypox vaccines had been administered in the state as of Aug. 31. More vaccine doses are expected to be coming soon, according to a news release.
Other eligible people for the vaccine include:
• Anyone who has had close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with monkeypox in the last two weeks
• People who have had sexual contact with gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men or transgender people in the last 90 days
• Gay or bisexual men, or men who have sex with transgender people who are sexually active
• People living with HIV or taking medication to prevent HIV, also known as PreP
• People who were diagnosed with syphilis in the past 90 days
People who have already been exposed to monkeypox but do not have symptoms can be vaccinated to either prevent illness or see milder symptoms if given within 14 days after exposure.
While the virus can be contracted by anyone, nearly 80% of the cases nationwide have been found in men who have sex with men, the news release said. Additionally, almost half of the monkeypox cases in the state are diagnosed in people living with HIV, those who are taking medicine to prevent HIV, or people who have recently contracted a sexually transmitted disease, the news release said.
The virus, spread through skin-to-skin contact, is part of the same virus family as smallpox, so the symptoms are similar but milder, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A rash is the most noticeable symptom and resembles pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.
Other symptoms can include a fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion or chills.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.
