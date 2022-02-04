TRIAD — North Carolina public school teachers can now give any reason for taking a personal day without being charged the cost of hiring a substitute teacher to cover their classes.
State lawmakers passed a budget in November that said teachers could stop being charged the substitute teacher fee as long as they give a reason for the personal day. The State Board of Education passed a policy amendment on Thursday that will prevent school districts from determining a reason is unacceptable in order to charge the teacher for the sub.
Tom Tomberlin, director of Educator Recruitment and Support at the state Department of Public Instruction, said most school districts didn't want to be in the business of deciding what's acceptable.
Teachers receive up to two personal leave days each year. Requests for the days off have to be approved if they're made at least five days in advance. But even teachers with automatically approved requests still need to give some reason in order to not be charged.
In the past, teachers have used personal days for things such as participating in mass teacher protests held in downtown Raleigh.
Before the November change, North Carolina charged teachers $50 if a substitute was needed on a personal day. This resulted in some teachers using sick days, even when they weren't ill, to avoid being charged.
