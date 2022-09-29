HPTNWS-09-29-22 STEIN.jpg

Attorney General Josh Stein addresses an audience Wednesday at Caring Services located on Chestnut Drive to highlight local efforts to fight the opioid epidemic and to discuss the area’s allocation of the $26 billion in opioid settlement funds Stein helped to negotiate.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The city of High Point will receive $1.3 million and Guilford County will get $21.7 million over nearly two decades as part of the state’s opioid settlement with pharmaceutical companies, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein said during a visit to High Point Wednesday.

Stein discussed the opioid settlement at a briefing that drew local leaders to the offices of Caring Services Inc., the nonprofit that provides comprehensive services to people recovering from substance abuse.

