TRIAD — The number of guns found in carry-on luggage went up in 2022 at three of North Carolina’s four busiest airports, including Piedmont Triad International Airport, and the state has an above-average rate of guns in luggage, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration said.
TSA officers at all 10 commercial airports in the state discovered a total of 250 firearms in carry-on luggage in 2022, down slightly from the total of 254 found in 2021, but the drop was driven primarily by Raleigh-Durham International, where the number went from 100 in 2021 to 74 in 2022, the TSA reported Thursday.
Charlotte Douglas International and Asheville Regional airports both saw all-time highs for firearm detections at their security checkpoints last year — 117 at Charlotte, up from 106 in 2021, and 25 at Asheville, up from 15.
Officers at PTIA found 15 guns, up from 12 in 2021. The airport’s highest annual number was 18 guns in 2019.
The statewide total of 250 also is sharply higher than the 194 found in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 85% to 90% of firearms found at TSA checkpoints are loaded, agency spokesman Mark Howell told The Charlotte Observer.
The No. 1 excuse that passengers give to TSA agents for having a firearm in their carry-ons? “ ‘Oops, I forgot it was in my bag,’ ” Howell said. “Very rarely do we have someone who intentionally brings it.”
Statewide in 2022, TSA screened approximately 19.79 million departing travelers at North Carolina airports, an increase of more than 27% over the 2021 total. That continues a trend of passenger traffic recovering to pre-pandemic levels that the N.C. Department of Transportation recently reported in its biennial aviation impact study.
Nationwide, a firearm was detected for every 116,394 passengers screened, but in North Carolina the rate was sharply higher: one firearm for every 79,167 passengers screened, TSA said.
In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint. TSA said it evaluates each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis. Among the factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount includes whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition.
The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of near $15,000 per violation. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.
Individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will also have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck expedited screening benefits revoked for a period of time. The duration of the disqualification will depend upon the seriousness of the offense and if there is a repeated history of violations.
Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.
At the airport during the check-in process, a passenger needs to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts.
