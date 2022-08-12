HIGH POINT
Even at 6-foot-8, Anthony Gill may never have stood as tall as he stood Thursday, when the professional basketball player — and High Point native — returned to his elementary school to give back to the community he once called home.
Gill, who plays for the NBA’s Washington Wizards, partnered with World Vision to distribute backpacks filled with school supplies to students at Parkview Village Elementary School, where he was a student in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Dozens of Parkview Village students received the free backpacks — as well as muffins, water bottles, juice and yogurt — during the three-hour event, which also included music, face-painting and a bounce house.
“Oh, man, I love this community so much, and the opportunity I have now to give back is just awesome,” Gill said. “I’m so thankful to be able to come back here and give back to this school that meant so much to me and my family.”
Gill’s wife, Jenna — a High Point University graduate — and other family members were also on hand for the giveaway.
Gill said it was important for him to assist students at Parkview Village, where he knows many of the families are economically challenged.
“I know the financial burden there can be on families that don’t have the means to provide for their kids,” he said. “We’ve been blessed enough to make a lot of money in our career, but it’s not our money — it’s the Lord’s. That’s what we believe, and that’s why we want to give back as much as we can.”
A few of Gill’s former teachers attended, including longtime teacher Cory Dorsett, who praised Gill for his willingness to give back.
“He’s always been a good kid, and I think this is wonderful what he’s doing for this community,” Dorsett said. “I’m so glad he’s doing this, because a lot of our families need help with school supplies and stuff like that.”
In addition to the backpacks and other goodies, Gill offered something else to the students who came to meet him — a message of hope.
“There’s a lot of obstacles that are gonna hit you in life,” he said. “I wouldn’t even call the things I’ve been through obstacles — I would call them Anthony Gill’s life. They’re just a part of my journey.”
After playing high-school basketball at Charlotte Christian, a college preparatory school, Gill followed a bumpy path to the NBA. He played college ball for South Carolina and a nationally ranked Virginia team, but he went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft. In 2020, after playing a few years overseas, he finally signed a two-year deal with the Wizards, where he’s known as a hard worker and fan favorite.
Now 29, Gill just signed a two-year extension with the Wizards this summer.
His eventual success, he said, is a good example of how hard work and perseverance can pay off.
“When you hit those so-called obstacles, just keep going,” he said. “There’s gonna be things that try to tear you down every single day, to stop you from where you’re trying to get to. All you can do is just keep pushing through.”
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
