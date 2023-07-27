HIGH POINT — People in High Point will have more than a dozen locations to mark the annual National Night Out on Tuesday.
The event brings together residents of communities and law enforcement officers with a goal of building bridges and combating crime.
“The commitment to our community has been and will remain to strengthen our relationship through service and protection,” High Point Police Department Maj. Matt Truitt said. “We will continuously collaborate with our community to promote a high quality of life.”
The National Night Out locations registered with the High Point Police Department are:
• Oakview Citizens Council, Oakview Recreation Center at 503 James Road, 6-8 p.m.
• Saddlebrook Neighborhood Homeowners Association, the gazebo at the intersection of Rosemont Drive and Rosemont Court near River Landing, 6-7:30 p.m.
• Newgate Garden Apartments, 605 Granby Ave., 4-6 p.m.
• Williamsburg Terrace neighborhood, cul-de-sac of Williamsburg Terrace at 1109 Raleigh Court, 6-7:30 p.m.
• Laurel Oak Ranch, 6200 Old Plank Road at the playground, 5:30-7 p.m.
• High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., 7:30 p.m. until the end of the movie “El Dorado.”
• Conrad Memorial Baptist Church, 1920 N. Centennial St., 6-8 p.m.
• Deep River Villas Homeowners Association, 2784 Waterstone Loop, 6-8 p.m.
• Riverview Townhomes, 3623 Rising River Lane, 7-8:30 p.m.
• Carson Stout, 1900 Fern Ave., 6-8 p.m.
• Life on Lexington church, 620 E. Lexington Ave., 5:30-6:30 p.m.
• Washington Street Community Association, 738 Washington St., 6-8 p.m.
• Williams Memorial CME Church, 3400 Triangle Lake Road, 6:30-8 p.m.
National Night Out held its first event in August 1984 involving 2.5 million people across 400 communities in 23 states. Today National Night Out reports on its website that 38 million people in 17,000 communities across the United States take part.
National Night Out is held each year on the first Tuesday of August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.